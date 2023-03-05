Previous
13 and 11 and still jumping for joy by clifford
62 / 365

13 and 11 and still jumping for joy

Todays walk, these two rascals are still gadding.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Linda Burgess
Best of mates aren’t they😀
March 5th, 2023  
