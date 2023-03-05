Sign up
62 / 365
13 and 11 and still jumping for joy
Todays walk, these two rascals are still gadding.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
62
photos
20
followers
20
following
62
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
5th March 2023
Linda Burgess
Best of mates aren’t they😀
March 5th, 2023
