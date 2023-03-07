Previous
First Blossom by clifford
63 / 365

First Blossom

Interesting walk today. Snow on the Hills, Beautiful atmospheric clouds and first blossom of the year.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
