64 / 365
Tree blossom yesxster and snow today
Wonderful walk this morning, dogs wrapped up in their coats, freezing conditions. Camera didn't stay out too long because of the driving snow.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
4
365
ILCE-9M2
8th March 2023 8:20am
