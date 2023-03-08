Previous
Tree blossom yesxster and snow today
64 / 365

Tree blossom yesxster and snow today

Wonderful walk this morning, dogs wrapped up in their coats, freezing conditions. Camera didn't stay out too long because of the driving snow.
8th March 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
