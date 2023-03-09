Previous
Next
Buds and ice by clifford
65 / 365

Buds and ice

Todays walk, the ground was covered in snow and there was ice in the trees. What struck me was the juxtaposition of the buds and the ice.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise