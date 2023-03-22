Previous
Walking in the deer park by clifford
Walking in the deer park

Todays walk was in the Deer Park at Easton. The shape of spring to come. You can see British Camp in the distance - a Bronze Age settlement. The big one of our dogs off gadding, the little one: "take my photo,"
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
