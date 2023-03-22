Sign up
77 / 365
Walking in the deer park
Todays walk was in the Deer Park at Easton. The shape of spring to come. You can see British Camp in the distance - a Bronze Age settlement. The big one of our dogs off gadding, the little one: "take my photo,"
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
