Armand Clematis by clifford
Armand Clematis

This clematis, in our garden, has not flowered for four years. This year it's hanging with flowers. Hurrah!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
John Mather
It’s nice to see in bloom, and has a lovely scent, but Armandii is a thug - it’ll cover a medium sized building in no time, if you let it!
April 1st, 2023  
