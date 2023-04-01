Sign up
83 / 365
Armand Clematis
This clematis, in our garden, has not flowered for four years. This year it's hanging with flowers. Hurrah!
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
0
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
John Mather
It’s nice to see in bloom, and has a lovely scent, but Armandii is a thug - it’ll cover a medium sized building in no time, if you let it!
April 1st, 2023
