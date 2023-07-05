Previous
Puffin on Skomer Island by clifford
Puffin on Skomer Island

I've been away on a lovely trip to Skomer and here is the first image. Boy do they fly fast.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Madeleine Pennock
Well caught Cliff! What a super image!
July 6th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@marshwader Cheers Maddy
July 6th, 2023  
Karen ace
What a great shot! And he’s had a most successful fishing expedition. A wonderful capture.
July 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stupendous
July 6th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Incredible, amazing!
July 6th, 2023  
