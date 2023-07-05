Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Puffin on Skomer Island
I've been away on a lovely trip to Skomer and here is the first image. Boy do they fly fast.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
5
4
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
149
photos
29
followers
30
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
5th July 2023 11:42am
Madeleine Pennock
Well caught Cliff! What a super image!
July 6th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
@marshwader
Cheers Maddy
July 6th, 2023
Karen
ace
What a great shot! And he’s had a most successful fishing expedition. A wonderful capture.
July 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stupendous
July 6th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible, amazing!
July 6th, 2023
