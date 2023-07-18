Previous
Golden Valley by clifford
Golden Valley

A beautiful walk with the dogs today. We've had a dry hot and wet spell of weather. This shows it well. Dry grass land and lush trees. The stranger in the image seems to have time to stand and stair
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
