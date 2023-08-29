Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Castlemorton common, Little Priory
On todays walk it struck me that we've had a lot of rain and yet the ground is still very dry. Water levels must be low. The grass is parched and yet the trees are green and lush.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
