Previous
Castlemorton common, Little Priory by clifford
184 / 365

Castlemorton common, Little Priory

On todays walk it struck me that we've had a lot of rain and yet the ground is still very dry. Water levels must be low. The grass is parched and yet the trees are green and lush.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise