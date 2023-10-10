Previous
An all wooden bridge construction by clifford
213 / 365

An all wooden bridge construction

This bridge was constructed by talented farmers using saws and axes. An amazing achievement.
We've now left north Conway and are heading to Stowe in Vermont, This image was taken on the way.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise