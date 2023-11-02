Previous
Thunder hole by clifford
Thunder hole

Just got round to processing this image from Cadillac mountain. The cave gets slammed with tidal water and the sound is a boom the vibrates through you. Amazing experience.
2nd November 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
John Falconer ace
Sounds like it. (Sorry for the bad joke but I just to say that.)
Great shot too.
November 2nd, 2023  
