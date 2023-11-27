Previous
Dicot and Bramble family by clifford
250 / 365

Dicot and Bramble family

I saw this beautiful flower while walking in the woods but didn't realise I had to wade through brambles to get there. The brambles incarcerated me and broke my fall. A torn jacket, a small price to pay. The flower brings a smile to my face.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise