250 / 365
Dicot and Bramble family
I saw this beautiful flower while walking in the woods but didn't realise I had to wade through brambles to get there. The brambles incarcerated me and broke my fall. A torn jacket, a small price to pay. The flower brings a smile to my face.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
