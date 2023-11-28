Previous
A view from an old bronze age camp. by clifford
A view from an old bronze age camp.

What a beautiful day for a walk. We climbed up to British Camp and walked around it. The light was magical, changing every few minutes. Just being there was: peaceful energising and refreshing.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
