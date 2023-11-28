Sign up
A view from an old bronze age camp.
What a beautiful day for a walk. We climbed up to British Camp and walked around it. The light was magical, changing every few minutes. Just being there was: peaceful energising and refreshing.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
