Previous
Malvern Town Centre by clifford
258 / 365

Malvern Town Centre

This is a common view of my town centre but what always strikes me is the different age of the buildings. the oldest of which goes back over 900 years. I'm in awe of those builders.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
They certainly knew how to build to last. Great shot.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise