259 / 365
Gorse flower in the frost
A frosty, overcast day. Wonderful for a walk, if you're wrapped up.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
6th December 2023 5:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh pretty
December 7th, 2023
