Previous
260 / 365
City break Lisbon, Portugal
We thought we'd have a city break and at 22 degrees it's perfect a temperature. We've spent the evening enjoying the Christmas markets.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
11th December 2023 8:29am
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
December 11th, 2023
