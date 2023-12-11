Previous
City break Lisbon, Portugal by clifford
City break Lisbon, Portugal

We thought we'd have a city break and at 22 degrees it's perfect a temperature. We've spent the evening enjoying the Christmas markets.
Cliff McFarlane

Suzanne ace
Great shot!
December 11th, 2023  
