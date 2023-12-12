Previous
Entrance to Christmas market by clifford
Entrance to Christmas market

Just started to enter the Christmas market at Lisbon. The laying of the cobbles gives the impression of a wavy floor. Fun atmosphere
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Korcsog Károly ace
👀 Wow!
December 12th, 2023  
