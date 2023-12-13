Previous
Part of Lisbon by day by clifford
262 / 365

Part of Lisbon by day

I thought I'd better post at least one tourist image of Lisbon. We've had a tour today: up hill and down dale. The history is fascinating of this very old but inclusive city.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
