Lisbon famous for it's tiles

Walking, stumbling, down from the Castle on the ubiquitous cobble stones. I came across this wonderful example of tiles on a balcony and loved the reflection as well.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

