263 / 365
Lisbon famous for it's tiles
Walking, stumbling, down from the Castle on the ubiquitous cobble stones. I came across this wonderful example of tiles on a balcony and loved the reflection as well.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
263
photos
31
followers
29
following
72% complete
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
14th December 2023 9:02am
