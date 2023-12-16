Previous
Rose window in Cathedral in Lisbon by clifford
264 / 365

Rose window in Cathedral in Lisbon

We had a tour of the Cathedral which was very dark inside. I stand in awe of the builders masonry skills. This window was so beautiful to me.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous!
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise