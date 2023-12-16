Sign up
264 / 365
Rose window in Cathedral in Lisbon
We had a tour of the Cathedral which was very dark inside. I stand in awe of the builders masonry skills. This window was so beautiful to me.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous!
December 16th, 2023
