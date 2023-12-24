Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
269 / 365
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas to each and everyone. May next year to kind to you.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
269
photos
31
followers
29
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
27th January 2023 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
December 24th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine
May Santa bring you all you want
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close