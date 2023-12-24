Previous
Merry Christmas by clifford
269 / 365

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas to each and everyone. May next year to kind to you.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
December 24th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine May Santa bring you all you want
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise