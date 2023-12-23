Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
268 / 365
Walking the Malvern Hills on a winters day
Todays walk was surprisingly warm for a winters day. The people on the skyline look tiny, which puts the scene into perspective. The trees are bare, yet the countryside felt cosy.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
268
photos
31
followers
29
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
23rd December 2023 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close