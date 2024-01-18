Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
Street Birmingham
We, a friend and myself, had a day out street photographing. Wow, the time seemed to fly by, and we only covered a small area of the centre
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Babs
ace
What an interesting building. I love the reflections on the water.
I hope the chap running keeps an eye on where he is and doesnt run into the water while he is looking at his phone
January 18th, 2024
365 Project
close
