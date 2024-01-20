Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
Ozzy the bull, Birmingham
Continuing with the Birmingham visit. This bull was designed to celebrate Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth games. Its legs, body and head move. Feels huge when you're standing next to it. It now stands in the railway station.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th January 2024 6:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool! Nice capture!
January 20th, 2024
