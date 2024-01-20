Previous
Ozzy the bull, Birmingham by clifford
287 / 365

Ozzy the bull, Birmingham

Continuing with the Birmingham visit. This bull was designed to celebrate Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth games. Its legs, body and head move. Feels huge when you're standing next to it. It now stands in the railway station.
