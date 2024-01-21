Previous
Debris after the flood
Debris after the flood

During today's walk, or should I say:"mud slide", looking along the river 7 for the aftermath of the floods. I thought this debris was thought provoking.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
