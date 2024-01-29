Previous
Pink Flamingo by clifford
Pink Flamingo

Slimbridge continued: This flamingo is non-native and is nurtured by the WWT. They look after them all year round. To me it's beautiful.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
