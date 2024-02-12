Sign up
308 / 365
Yellow Iris ?
This is a tiny flower just coming out in my garden. Not sure I've identified it correctly. But it looks beautiful, especially as it's early February.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
12th February 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
