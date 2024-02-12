Previous
Yellow Iris ? by clifford
308 / 365

Yellow Iris ?

This is a tiny flower just coming out in my garden. Not sure I've identified it correctly. But it looks beautiful, especially as it's early February.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
