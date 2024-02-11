Previous
Winter walk after yet another flood by clifford
307 / 365

Winter walk after yet another flood

A mild winters day after heavy rain. As you can see I had to find a walk with a path. During this walk I only had my iPhone. I love that the Hawthorn blossom is out.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
