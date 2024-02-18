Previous
F35 coming in to land by clifford
F35 coming in to land

Sorry this is a bit late in posting but I've been on a family day gathering. To continue with the aircraft theme. The noise when this jet flew over me was painful. This is a single seater aircraft, co.ming in to land
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
Wow impressive. I can imagine what the noise was like. I bet the vibration loosened your fillings too ha ha
February 18th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing you’ve gut it spit on Babs
February 18th, 2024  
