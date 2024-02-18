Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
F35 coming in to land
Sorry this is a bit late in posting but I've been on a family day gathering. To continue with the aircraft theme. The noise when this jet flew over me was painful. This is a single seater aircraft, co.ming in to land
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
14th February 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Babs
ace
Wow impressive. I can imagine what the noise was like. I bet the vibration loosened your fillings too ha ha
February 18th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing
you’ve gut it spit on Babs
February 18th, 2024
