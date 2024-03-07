Previous
Buds on an evergreen by clifford
322 / 365

Buds on an evergreen

One of the wonderful things I find about photography is giving oneself permission to really look and see. This is the first time I've noticed these buds.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
love how this fills the space
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise