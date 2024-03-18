Previous
Cormorants resting in the last afternoon sun by clifford
332 / 365

Cormorants resting in the last afternoon sun

They seem to be resting and chatting and enjoying the late afternoon sun. Couldn't get any closer they were in the middle of the lake and I was using a long lens.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
They have found a lovely perch to rest on while fishing.
There is something so beautiful about dead trees in water
March 18th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing You're right Babs, too easy to roost.
March 18th, 2024  
