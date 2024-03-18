Sign up
Cormorants resting in the last afternoon sun
They seem to be resting and chatting and enjoying the late afternoon sun. Couldn't get any closer they were in the middle of the lake and I was using a long lens.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Babs
ace
They have found a lovely perch to rest on while fishing.
There is something so beautiful about dead trees in water
March 18th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing
You're right Babs, too easy to roost.
March 18th, 2024
