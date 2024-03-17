Previous
Grimley Pools by clifford
Grimley Pools

Just entering a wildlife area for a couple of hours in the sunshine but, unfortunately, the mud. Forgot wellies. The sunshine - wonderful. No dogs for this outing.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
