Previous
Photo 504
F35 in the Mach Loop
It was a warm windy day on the mountain. Nothing happened all morning. Then from 2pm the valleys were alive with military aircraft. Flying low and fast is only one of many skills these pilots have to master, especially in a single seater aircraft.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
