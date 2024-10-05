Previous
F35 in the Mach Loop by clifford
F35 in the Mach Loop

It was a warm windy day on the mountain. Nothing happened all morning. Then from 2pm the valleys were alive with military aircraft. Flying low and fast is only one of many skills these pilots have to master, especially in a single seater aircraft.
5th October 2024

Cliff McFarlane

