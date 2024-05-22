Sign up
Salema Beach
Salema beach is getting busier as the summer season begins. But there are still some peaceful spots 😎
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
sky
sea
boats
beach
