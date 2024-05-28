Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
Vibrancy
This little beauty shouted out to me from across the garden at our friend’s house today. A truly vibrant hibiscus 💕
28th May 2024
28th May 24
2
2
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
yellow
,
flower
,
shadow
,
colour
Barb
ace
Incredibly beautiful!
May 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive, I love the shadow
May 28th, 2024
