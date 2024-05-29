Previous
Crashing Waves by cmf
213 / 365

Crashing Waves

Salema beach, Portugal
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow great capture
May 30th, 2024  
