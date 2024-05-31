Previous
ET on Holiday by cmf
ET on Holiday

A happy accident 🤪. Took this picture on the rocks in Praia da Luz, Portugal, so that I could google the fossil to find out what it is.
But when I got home to do so I realised I’d captured ET! And I didn’t find out what the fossil is.
Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
