Family Gathering by cmf
Family Gathering

Stork colony in Odiáxere, Portugal.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
June 1st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous capture!
June 1st, 2024  
