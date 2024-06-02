Sign up
217 / 365
Evening Serenity
I love the colour of the sea and the sky in the evening light on Salema beach.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st June 2024 8:04pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
waves
Corinne C
ace
Lovely minimalist pic!
June 2nd, 2024
