223 / 365
A Tumble of Rocks
The cliffs at Salema beach could tell a tale or two!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
1
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
223
1
1
1
365
iPhone 11
8th June 2024 12:55pm
Public
sky
beach
landscape
Barb
ace
Wonderful capture of these layers and the variety of colors!
June 8th, 2024
