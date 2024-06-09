Previous
Evening Light by cmf
Evening Light

I love the colours of the sea and sky at this time of the day.
8.30pm at Praia da Luz, Portugal.
9th June 2024

Chrissie

Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
