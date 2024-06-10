Previous
Happiness by cmf
225 / 365

Happiness

A truly happy pastel de nata.

Delicious too 🤪
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann Cooke ace
You’ve got to love a Pastel de nata!
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise