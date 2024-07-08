Sign up
Previous
253 / 365
River Avon
Gentle, slightly gloomy scene from Bidford upon Avon bridge today.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th July 2024 10:43am
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
countryside
,
rivers
Paula Briggs
So beautiful!
July 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Dramatically beautiful
July 8th, 2024
