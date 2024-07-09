Previous
Burgeoning Blackberries by cmf
Burgeoning Blackberries

Lovely blossom transforming into fruit …
9th July 2024

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
howozzie
Beautiful, delicate with great details.
July 9th, 2024  
