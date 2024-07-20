Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
Wanna Be in My Gang?
A gaggle of geese at Delapre Park, Northampton
20th July 2024
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Photo Details
Tags
animals
,
birds
,
water
,
lake
,
geese
Beverley
ace
They are ‘Happy to see you’ … lovely photo
July 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ha! Brilliant!
July 20th, 2024
