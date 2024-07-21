Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
Sunday Serenity
Tranquil scene in Northampton.
Delapre Park
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
2
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
266
photos
50
followers
41
following
72% complete
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th July 2024 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
animals
,
reflection
,
birds
,
water
,
lake
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the peace it bring
July 21st, 2024
