Photo 4523
Friends on the “pont des amours”.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14909
photos
155
followers
163
following
1239% complete
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2024 11:12am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
france
,
annecy
,
alix
Kathy
ace
A nice scene.
June 13th, 2024
