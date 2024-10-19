Sign up
Photo 3155
Four elegant hearts on an old door.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
19th October 2024
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
HEARTS
iPhone XS Max
2nd December 2023 2:52pm
door
heart
switzerland
lausanne
theme-heart-coco
