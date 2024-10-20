Sign up
Photo 3156
Heart of stone on an iron door.
Taken in Pully, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15454
photos
147
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
HEARTS
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
pully
,
theme-heart-coco
KV
You don’t see a heart made of stones every day… love the rusty door.
October 19th, 2024
