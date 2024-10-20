Previous
Heart of stone on an iron door. by cocobella
Heart of stone on an iron door.

Taken in Pully, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
KV ace
You don’t see a heart made of stones every day… love the rusty door.
October 19th, 2024  
