Photo 3157
One single heart on a door.
Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
21st October 2024
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
morges
Corinne C
ace
Avec un selfie en prime :-)
October 20th, 2024
